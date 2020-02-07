Union County teen shot in drive-by left with life-threatening injuries

article

The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect who injured a teen in a drive-by shooting in the Wesley Chapel neighborhood Friday.

Deputies are investigating after the teen was shot in the pool house parking lot in the Villages of Wesley Chapel around 5 p.m. Witnesses described a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, fleeing from the scene on Holton Drive and traveling toward Airport Road.

Deputies, first responders and EMS responded to the scene and found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Atrium Union for treatment.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and looking at surveillance camera footage. The victim’s identity is unconfirmed at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.