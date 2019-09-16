United Way raises nearly $270,000 for Lake Arbor residents

article

United Way of Central Carolinas announced on Monday that nearly $270,000 has been given to its Critical Need Relief Fund during a special appeal to the public in support of Lake Arbor apartment residents.

FOX 46 has reported on the lengthy, ongoing landlord dispute regarding unsafe living conditions, poor property management, and a neglectful landlord that resulted in a class action lawsuit against the apartment owner.

The nearly 300-unit apartment complex in west Charlotte has been under the microscope for conditions ranging from water leaks to rodent infestations.

RELATED: Lake Arbor heads to housing appeals board for violations

Within days, nearly 170 donors came together for a common purpose in pledging their financial support in helping Lake Arbor families, including a $100,000 contribution from Charlotte residents Andrea and Sean Smith, a $10,000 gift from Foundation For The Carolinas, and a $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor. Additionally, Mecklenburg County announced it may provide emergency assistance funding, housing vouchers and supportive services valued at approximately $850,000 to help Lake Arbor families.

RELATED: Charlotte couple donates $100,000 to assist Lake Arbor residents

“This shows the power of collective giving among individuals,” says United Way President and CEO Laura Clark. “When we come together to help our neighbors, everyone benefits because we are creating stronger communities.”

Advertisement

The crisis at Lake Arbor underscores the hard work underway surrounding affordable housing in the Charlotte area. Representatives from six United Way partner agencies, including Charlotte Family Housing, Community Link, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, The Salvation Army, and Urban Ministry Center continue to work together to find a solution for Lake Arbor residents, according to United Way of Central Carolinas.