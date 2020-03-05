UPDATE: Convicted cop killer executed in Alabama, no last words

article

UPDATE: (9:09 p.m.): Convicted cop killer Nathaniel Woods was killed at 9:01 p.m. He had no last words.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement:

“On June 17, 2004, four Birmingham police officers went to the apartment of Nathaniel Woods, a known drug dealer, to issue a warrant of arrest. Unfortunately, only one of those officers lived to recount the horrendous assault upon him and his fellow officers.

“As explained by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, the evidence showed that Woods was an integral participant in the intentional murder of these three officers. On the day the officers were killed, Mr. Woods talked to others about killing police officers; he taunted the officers and lured them into his apartment, where he knew they would be met by gunfire; he pointed the gunman to the third police officer; and he escaped with the gunman.

“Each officer died of multiple gunshot wounds. Two officers were shot in the back and one in the head, and none of the officers had an opportunity to discharge return fire. In fact, one officer’s weapon was still holstered.

“The state offered the testimony of 39 witnesses at Woods’ capital murder trial, including Officer Michael Collins, 25 other law enforcement officers, and forensic experts. There is no evidence, and no argument has been made, that Nathaniel Woods tried to stop the gunman from committing these heinous crimes. In fact, he later bragged about his participation in these horrific murders. As such, the jury did not view Woods’ acts as those of an innocent bystander; they believed that he was a fully engaged participant.

“A jury of Mr. Woods’ peers convicted him of four counts of capital murder. In the past 15 years, his conviction has been reviewed at least nine times, and no court has found any reason to overturn the jury’s decision.

“Under Alabama law, someone who helps kill a police officer is just as guilty as the person who directly commits the crime. Since 1983, Alabama has executed two individuals for being an accomplice to capital murder.

“After thorough and careful consideration of the facts surrounding the case, the initial jury’s decision, the many legal challenges and reviews, I concluded that the state of Alabama should carry out Mr. Woods’ lawfully imposed sentence this evening.

“This is not a decision that I take lightly, but I firmly believe in the rule of law and that justice must be served. My thoughts and most sincere prayers are for the families of Officers Chisholm, Owen and Bennett. May the God of all comfort be with these families as they continue to find peace and heal from this terrible crime.”

----------------------

UPDATE (7:55 pm): The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted the stay on convicted cop killer Nathaniel Woods. The execution will move forward.

----------------------

UPDATE (5:39 p.m.): The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for Nathaniel Woods.

Woods’ family spoke with News 5 before his scheduled execution.

----------------------

Alabama is set to execute an inmate Thursday night for the murders of three police officers who were shot by another man in a hail of gunfire at a suspected crack house in 2004.

Nathaniel Woods, 43, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Holman unless the governor or courts intervene.

Woods and Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings of the three Birmingham officers that rocked Alabama’s largest city that year. Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett died in the gunfire while trying to serve a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant on Woods at a suspected drug house.

Prosecutors have said Woods helped set up an ambush for the officers and should die for the killings even though he didn’t pull the trigger on the high-powered rifle that killed the men. Such convictions are allowed under state law, and other people have been executed for “non-triggerman” slayings.

But supporters including the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Woods’ family appealed for mercy, claiming the man received an unfair trial and that the death sentence was unjust.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down Woods’ appeal in 2019 and the state set an execution date earlier this year.

No execution date has been set for Spencer, who was convicted before Woods and is on death row at Holman.

Testimony showed the officers approached a small house where Woods and Spencer were believed to deal drugs; at least two other people were also inside. After talking to Woods through a back door, Owen and Chisholm entered and scuffled with him before Spencer picked up a rifle and began shooting, evidence showed.

The three officers who were killed in the 2004 incident.

Owen, 58, and Chisholm, 40, were found dead in the kitchen just inside a rear door, and Bennett, 33, was fatally shot near the front door. A fourth officer was wounded but survived.

Woods’ girlfriend initially told authorities that both Spencer and Woods hated police and that Woods wanted to kill Owen, but she later testified that the claim was a lie.

State attorneys said that while Woods was awaiting trial, deputies found a drawing of a bullet-riddled police car in his jail cell and song lyrics about killing such as, “Haven’t you ever heard of a killa I drop pigs like Kerry Spencer.”

Woods’ lawyers unsuccessfully appealed his conviction, arguing he had ineffective counsel and that the trial had multiple errors, including the admission of the song lyrics and drawings from his cell.

His attorneys filed a new challenge related to what they said was a lack of information given to inmates when they had to decide whether nitrogen hypoxia — an execution method authorized but not yet implemented by the state — would be their preferred execution method. Woods didn’t pick a method.

Martin Luther King, III sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter on Tuesday “pleading with you not to execute Nathaniel Woods.” She did not immediately respond. King called the scheduled execution an “injustice” in a tweet.