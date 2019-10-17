US Army Vietnam veteran nurse, 84, challenges TSA agent to 10 push-ups before Honor Flight

An 84-year-old U.S. Army veteran nurse challenged a TSA agent to do 10 push-ups on Tuesday before her Honor Flight from Phoenix to Washington, D.C.

Lt. Col. Maggie DeSanti is challenging TSA agents to keep up with her exercise regimen. When she was an Army nurse during the Vietnam War, DeSanti rappelled from helicopters to treat wounded soldiers.

The friendly challenge happened before DeSanti boarded her Honor Flight, which was organized by a group that brings war veterans to memorials in Washington D.C. for free.

Honor Flight Arizona shared a video of DeSanti – sporting her uniform with a full leg brace underneath – completing 10 push-ups with the agent on the floor of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Honor Flight Arizona and its volunteers have flown more than 3,000 veterans to the nation's capital at no cost.

The group will see the sights of D.C. as well as the war memorials. They return Thursday.

