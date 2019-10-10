Van speeds around school bus, collides with truck before crashing into north Charlotte house, neighbors say

article

A van crashed into a north Charlotte home Thursday morning after reportedly speeding around a school bus and losing control, neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at a house located at the intersection of 6700 Horace Mann Road and Lakota Court.

Neighbors said a school bus was stopped at the intersection nearby and a black truck was turning in front of the bus when a blue van sped around the school bus and collided with the black truck. The van then lost control and crashed into a nearby house.

The Battalion Chief on scene told FOX 46 that multiple victims inside the van were treated for their injuries. No one in the house was injured. At least one person was transported for minor injuries to CMC.

This crash remains under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.