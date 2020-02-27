Vandals cause chaos Cabarrus County high school under construction

Vandals are going after a Carbarrus County high school under construction, according to Concord Police.

Photos show the chaos left behind by suspect or suspects who went to the construction site of West Cabarrus High School located at 4100 Weddington Road in Concord.

Officers responded to incidents on Feb. 17 and 22 where they found extensive damage to the interior of the building, including busted window, damaged plumbing, holes in the interior walls and areas where paint had been spilled and thrown.

Damage was also done to construction equipment inside of the building. The cost of the damage totaled $100,000.

West Cabarrus High School will be the newest high school in Cabarrus County. It's scheduled to open in August.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Concord POlice at 704-920-5000 or call Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.