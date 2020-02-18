Vehicle sought in hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released photos of the type of vehicle they are looking for after a driver hit and killed a bicyclist late Monday night in east Charlotte.

The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 in the 8300 block of Harrisburg Road.

The bicyclist, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling northeast on Harrisburg Road when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and drove away on Harrisburg Road, police said.

*Not the actual vehicle - Via CMPD

CMPD said vehicle debris collected at the scene determined the unknown suspect vehicle is a white 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla. They said the vehicle will have damage to the front right including a broken headlight and will be missing the passenger side front bumper cover.

The vehicle may have damage to the hood and windshield, police said.

*Not the actual vehicle - Via CMPD

This investigation remains ongoing and active. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.