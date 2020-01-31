Verizon outages impact multiple North Carolina counties

article

If you're noticing any issues with your cell phone's network, you're probably not alone.

There are widespread service outages for Verizon customers across North Carolina Friday, according to outage maps on Down Detector. Some US Cellular customers appear to be experiencing outages as well.

A chart on Verizon's website shows outages started around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The outages are causing customers to have issues with their cell phones and the internet. The outage is reaching much of North Carolina including Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, and several other cities.

It's unclear when services will be fully restored.