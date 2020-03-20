Veteran NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

article

A 61-year-old NBC News employee died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, the company announced on Friday.

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime staffer, worked at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York and regularly traveled the world alongside reporters. He was an audio technician at the company for 25 years, according to NBC.

Edgeworth’s wife, Crystal, told NBC that he suffered from other health issues in addition to coronavirus. He tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack broke the tragic news in an email to colleagues, according to the organization's website.

