Vic the Chili Man says temporary closure now permanent

Everybody who works in Uptown knows about Vic the Chili Man.

The hot dog vendor, who has gained notoriety for his engaging personality and really good street fare, has decided to call it quits, making the announcement Monday on Facebook.

His temporary hiatus is now permanent.

"I regret to announce, officially, that I am retiring from street vending (effectively, I guess, when I stopped in October to help take care of Tara after her surgery)."

In a lengthy post, Victor Werany, affectionately known to everybody in Charlotte as Vic the Chili Man cited health reasons and a mutual decision between he and his partner, Tara.

The food cart was located on South Tryon, a couple of blocks away from BB&T Ballpark and right in the thick of hungry lunch-goers.

"When your body speaks, you listen. I treasure my time as Vic the Chili Man and the incredible memories and friendships."

Vic says despite the decision on the hot dog cart, his charitable foundation SHRED will continue to operate as normal. SHERD's goal is to help make money for families whose kids are born with medical needs.

Loyalists posted heartfelt messages on social media sending well wishes to a Queen city staple and one of the most popular street vendors.

Vic made appearances on Good Day Charlotte in 2018 on National Hot Dog Day when he was voted the No. 1 hot dog in America. He also made an appearance