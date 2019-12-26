Victim in north Charlotte homicide identified, police say

article

Police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in a northwest Charlotte home just days before Christmas.

Officers were called to the scene in the 6200 Elliott Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 where they found Anthony Devon Leakes, 40, with several gunshot wounds.

Police say his girlfriend was the one who found him in the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

His family has been notified of his death.

No information regarding a suspect or arrests has been released at this time. CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Overman with the homicide unit, or another homicide detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers.