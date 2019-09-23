Victim in weekend shooting succumbs to injuries, CMPD says

article

A man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a weekend shooting, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say. His death marked Charlotte's 79th homicide of the year.

CMPD officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Hamilton Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sep. 22 where 26-year-old Labrecton Love was found shot near a parking deck. He was taken to the hospital by Medic in critical condition.

Love was pronounced dead by hospital staff Monday evening. His family has been notified of his death.

Detectives are still investigating, and have not made any comment on suspects or arrests at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.