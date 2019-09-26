Victims of service animal discrimination are speaking out

Thursday afternoon is what David Wines referred to as a good day; one where he can walk, talk and keep his balance.

"Even to go up steps is very difficult.”

David told FOX46 Charlotte that earlier this year he inquired about a service dog, and wanted to let his employer know ahead of time. What happened next David said he never expected.

"I told my employer, and my employer said you can’t bring that dog here," he said. "I said well the ADA says I can, and they said if you bring the service dog here you'll be terminated. I was fired."

David is now without a service dog and not having a full-time job means he doesn’t have the money to get one. He believes difficulties with service dogs stems from those who don't understand their purpose.

"A lot of people believe it’s for someone who is missing a limb or an arm. The person may be struggling with something else that you're unaware of, and you should be sensitive to that person’s needs,” David said.

For Christina Towery that need is sight. She said only one thing came to mind hearing Sarah Rojas’ story on FOX46.

"Déjà vu," she said.

Christina explained that since getting her license as a massage therapist she's been forced to work from home. She said hearing Sarah’s story put her at ease that she's not alone.

"It's nice to see I wasn’t the only one who had a service dog that was getting pushed to the side," Christina said.

David adds that he has already filed a lawsuit against the company that fired him for getting a service dog.

