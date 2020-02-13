Video: Coyotes spotted frolicking in Charlotte homeowner's front yard

A Charlotte homeowner got a surprise visit from two special guests early Thursday morning.

Two coyotes were frolicking in the front yard - and it was all caught on the home's Ring security video.

"Two coyotes in our front yard. This is the second time in the last week or so we have seen them. Keep your pets safe!" the Charlotte homeowner said, who lives in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

It appears the two coyotes just wanted to stop by and see what they could eat in the area before running off.