Video from inside school bus that flipped in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) released dramatic footage on February 10 showing the moment a school bus overturned after a crash in Perry County in December in which eight students were injured.

According to the OHSP, a Northern Local School District bus with 25 students aboard overturned after it struck a 1996 Ford Mustang which had failed to stop at a red light.

Footage from the bus shows students pinned inside as they scream for help and try to free themselves.

According to reports, eight students and the bus driver, Danny Hupp, 74, were transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-five students were on board at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

The case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor for review.

