VIDEO: Logging truck flies past stopped school bus seconds after student boards

Scary video shows a logging truck flying past a stopped school bus just seconds after a student got on board. The truck didn't stop and took the stop arm off of the bus.

The incident happened on Flat Rock Road Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation.

Bus 68, which serves both Andrew Jackson Middle and High schools, had just stopped to pick up a student on the right side of the road. Just moments after the girl got onto the bus, a logging truck that was traveling in the opposite direction swerved to avoid another logging truck in front of him that had stopped for the bus.

The second truck swerved to the left side of the bus where the girl was getting on and tore the safety crossing gate off of the bus. The student was fortunately safely on the bus and was unharmed and not struck.

School Safety and Transportation officials say the incident highlights the concerns of driver’s inattentiveness and driving too fast for conditions. School officials commended driver Eddie Reese for how he handled the situtaiton.

SC Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are continuing to investigate.