Video of 4-year-old boy joining school drumline at football game goes viral

A Georgia 4-year-old is making hearts burst across the internet after a video of him unexpectedly joining a school's drumline went viral.

Tabithia Wilcox took her son, Seneca, to a football game at Telfair County Middle School. Seneca brought his own toy drumset to play along with the school's drumline in the stands. His performance didn't stay in the stands for long though: the drumline invited the adorable little boy to play right alongside them!

To make it even more special, it was Seneca's birthday!

Video of Seneca jamming out with the school band wearing a T-shirt that reads 'I am the future' has racked up over 4 million views!

"Want to wish my second little drummer a Happy Birthday. I tell you this little guy here makes my heart smile 🎂🎉🎊🎁🎉🎈," Wilcox wrote on Facebook.

