Video shows black SUV speeding through mall in Chicago, crashing into displays

A suspect was reportedly in custody after an SUV was caught on video crashing into displays and storefronts inside a Chicago mall.

Video on Twitter showed a driver in a black SUV plowing through parts of the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, knocking over stands and stopping at times to maneuver through the narrow walkways.

The SUV drove through the glass doors of the Sears entrance, according to reports.

People were seen running from the scene. The mall was evacuated, according to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.