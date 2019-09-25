Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate

Authorities in Ohio released video that they said shows a drone delivering contraband to a jail inmate.

The Cuyahoga County Jail released the security camera footage Tuesday showing the drone delivery, which authorities said happened June 21 at the Euclid Jail near Cleveland.

The video showed the inmate in an outdoor recreation area looking up at the sky for several seconds before he lunged forward trying to catch the package being dropped from above.

Once the object hit the ground, the inmate could be seen quickly picking it up and wrapping it in a shirt before walking away.

According to WEWS, authorities said the satchel contained marijuana and a cell phone.

Charges have not yet been filed, but the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said it was investigating the incident.