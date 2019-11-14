Video shows moment of pure joy when Charlotte girl finds out she will be young Elsa in 'Frozen the Musical'

This video is giving us all the feels: Blumenthal Performing Arts posted a precious clip showing the moment when one of their newest stars found out she got the part!

The company put the video out on Tuesday to say congratulations to the young Charlotte native, aptly named Anna, who will be playing Elsa in their upcoming production of Frozen the Musical.

"A HUGE congrats to Charlotte-native Anna Rae Haller who is making her Broadway DEBUT as "Young Elsa," the tweet read.

The show will begin in 2020, going from Oct. 7-18 at Belk Theatre. We're excited to see Anna in her upcoming role. Good luck!