VIDEO: Student violently assaults teacher at Mallard Creek High School

A teacher was assaulted at Mallard Creek High School Monday, according to CMS. Video obtained by FOX 46 shows the violent incident that apparently took place inside of a classroom.

"This morning, a student threatened and assaulted a staff member. There were no threats made against our school, and we did not go on lockdown," school principal Jennifer Dean said in a message to parents.

In the video, kids go running as it appears the student charges at the teacher. The teacher is holding a blue notebook and it looks like the student tries to grab the notebook from the teacher before the teacher tosses it away. The student then pushes the teacher up against a whiteboard.

No information has been released about punishment against the student or charges he could face. CMS only said "students who violate the Code of Student Conduct will face disciplinary action."