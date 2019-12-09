Video: Suspect steals vehicle with 3-year-old inside at Hickory Walmart

A 3-year-old girl was abducted from a Hickory Walmart on Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market Gas Station located at 483 Hwy 70 SW at 8:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in reference to a stolen vehicle and child abduction.

Hickory Police spoke to the father of a 3-year-old girl who said that he pumped gas into his 2017 Honda Accord and had walked over to the outside cashier to pay. While paying for the gas, he said a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta pulled beside his car and an unidentified person wearing a hooded shirt with the hood pulled up exited the passenger side of the Volkswagen and jumped into the driver’s seat of his car.

The suspect stole the man's Honda with his 3-year-old daughter seated in the back, police said.

"Information was immediately provided to surrounding agencies in reference to the child and stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at approximately 10:16 hours (10:16 p.m.) in the 400 block of 33rd Ave SW by a Longview Police Officer patrolling the area," Hickory Police said in a released statement.

Thankfully, the 3-year-old girl was found unharmed inside the abandoned vehicle.

Suspect Vehicle: Dark Blue Volkswagen Jetta

The suspect is described as being light-skinned, wearing a light-colored hoodie and bandanna. The suspect’s race and sex are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. J. Truesdell directly at 828-261-2636.