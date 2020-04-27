Video: Woman takes crowded AA plane from NY to Charlotte during pandemic

A woman captured video of a crowded American Airlines plane as she prepared to travel from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend.

The video, that was posted to Twitter on Saturday, April 25, has gotten a lot of strong reactions.

"Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life," Erin Strine tweeted.

The flight was from JFK to CLT Airport, Strine explained.

The tweet has garnered dozens of comments, with some against those traveling during a pandemic and others more concerned about the number of people allowed on the plane.

American Airlines has since responded to the posted video with this statement:

"The safety of our customers and team members remains our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will continue to coordinate with them on any required health and safety-related measures.

In response to our employees’ concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch areas are cleaned more frequently and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain a proper distance from others and follow all CDC recommendations for personal hygiene.

We allow all employees to wear gloves or masks if they wish, and in the wake of recently-updated CDC guidelines, are working to provide masks to all front-line employees as quickly as we can obtain supplies without taking any actions that would deprive such necessary supplies from first responders and health care providers.

Masks for customers

You would need to speak to the CDC regarding their requirements for travel; the CDC does not require passengers to wear masks. However, we have this listed here.

American doesn’t require you to wear a face covering, but you may be required by local law to wear one in the airport where your trip begins, where it ends, or where you connect. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for recommendations on face coverings to bring with you and use during your trip.

Keep in mind that travel requirements are updated often, so we recommend checking city and state websites before your trip for the latest information.

Social distancing

Last month, in response to CDC social distancing guidelines, American began temporarily relaxed seating policies for customers on our flights and reduced onboard food and beverage service levels. To encourage social distancing, gate agents will reassign seats to create more space between customers.

Once on board — provided there aren’t any aircraft weight or balance restrictions — customers can move to another seat within their ticketed cabin subject to availability. Our team also monitors flights closely to maintain social distancing.

Essential travel

We encourage our customers to follow CDC guidelines, and have flexible waivers posted on aa.com that allow customers who have travel booked through Sept. 30, 2020, to rebook their travel through December 2021 without incurring any change fees."