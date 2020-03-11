Vigil held for man killed in west Charlotte apartment shooting

Wednesday night, hundreds gathered to show support for the family of a young man shot and killed in a west Charlotte apartment complex.

Rodarius 'Leemont' Meaders, 22, was killed one week ago and police are still looking for a suspect.

The case is still open and for the people at that vigil, they want answers.



If there's ever any question about how one life can affect so many, a look at the vigil for Rodarius is a good example of how it can.

Hundreds from every walk of life came to Camp Greene Park to remember him as the sun went down.

"I didn't expect to lose my brother this soon."

Meaders' parents sat in the middle, huddled around friends and other family. His father is an anti-violence advocate, which has made this loss hurt so much.

Meaders was killed after someone shot into a west Charlotte apartment. Three other people were in the apartment when it happened, but Meaders was the only one hit. No suspect has yet been arrested.

"Stay focused, stay committed to trying to get justice, keep his name lit. Keep honoring him, he's such a young guy," said Jenicia Hairston with Mothers of Murdered Offspring.

Those who knew him and loved him made it known.

"Leemont was a good little dude. I watched him come up," one community member said.

They want answers on why he died.

"We're hoping and praying that somebody is listening," said Will Adams with Team Trublue, a local anti-violence group.

They all want justice, but they're here to show what type of man he was.

"He's okay, he's at peace. God is going to take care of him," his sister said.



The homicide investigation remains open. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.