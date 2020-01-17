Vigil held for young couple shot, killed in car in north Charlotte

A vigil was held for a young couple shot and killed in a car over the weekend. Members of the north Charlotte community are wondering when this type of violent crime will stop and why it happened in the first place.

The loved ones of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon are heartbroken say the two didn’t deserve what happened.

Some family members were still so shaken up they could barely fight back tears as they celebrated two beautiful lives.

2 DEAD IN NORTH CHARLOTTE HOMICIDE, POLICE SAY

Jospeh and Shannon, both 35, are being remembered tonight by family members who say they had so much to live for.

The two were boyfriend and girlfriend. Joseph's uncle described her as a sweet soul.

"She always laughed, smiled, everybody loved her," uncle Timothy Joseph said.

Officers responded to calls around 7 a.m. Saturday nearby 1400 Atando Avenue about a vehicle that went down an embankment. Officers located and man and a woman inside the vehicle dead.

On Thursday, family members of the two prayed and held hands as they shared sweet memories.

"She was loved by the whole community. Everybody loved her. That’s why you see so many people out here."

Joseph leaves behind a young daughter. Police have not said what led to the two being shot, but family members say they had no enemies.

"I’m speechless right now. We will miss her."

There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you have any information on what happened, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

