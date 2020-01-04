Vigils being held for 2 slain in Concord

Friends and family of two people killed this week in Concord held a vigil for both of them Friday night.

13-year-old Aveanna Propst and 31-year-old Derron Jordan were killed Saturday night in separate and unrelated shootings, according to Concord Police. Both are also cousins to one another.

The vigil happened under tents along Lincoln Street due to rain.

Much of the focus of the vigil was on Propst, who police said was an innocent bystander in a fight that happened at Concord Mills Mall. 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black and a 15-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in her death.

"She was a leader," said Brooks, who knew Propst. "She could get kids to do other things because she knew it was right."

Jordan's death happened hours before Aveanna's. 16-year-old Omarrion Hudson faces charges in connection to the case involving Jordan.

Numerous cousins of both were in attendance at the vigil.

"As long as we know that those babies made it over to Heave, it's well with our soul," said cousin Shandoyna Massey.

Services for Aveanna Propst are Saturday. Services for Derron Jordan are set for Monday.