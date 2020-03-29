Violent night in CLT with 2 murders and a shootout

article

In addition to a pair of unrelated homicides that occurred Saturday night in Charlotte, CMPD is investigating multiple shootings that took place in east Charlotte that appear to be related and left eight people injured.

Officers initially responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim near East Independence and Eastway. Officers then responded shortly after to reports of gunfire near 5800 Hunting Ridge Lane just off East Independence around 10 p.m. Officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both shootings appear to be related, local police say.

One arrest was made, that of Darius Lane, 25.

Local police also say that there were multiple shooters, not just Lane. The severity of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Lane faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with more information should contact CMPD at 704-334-1600.