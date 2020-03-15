Expand / Collapse search

Virus cases rise to 32 in NC, 4 now in Mecklenburg County

Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

The CDC and state health department official say nine new coronavirus cases have brought the state's total to 32, as of Sunday morning.

Four cases are now being reported in Mecklenburg County.

The NC State Laboratory of Public Health says that now that more testing is being made available, they are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise.

President Trump said last week that the goal is to soon have local pharmacies such as CVS and RiteAid equipped to test. State labs have confirmed that their shortage on supply has led to limited testing.

There is one confirmed case in Cabarrus County and Watauga now has one confirmed case.

U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge
slideshow

U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge

The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time.

France closes all restaurants, cafes and shops
slideshow

France closes all restaurants, cafes and shops

The Latest on the world’s coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority recover.

White House steps up safeguards as Trump awaits test results
slideshow

White House steps up safeguards as Trump awaits test results

After days of resistance, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting his results as the White House stepped up precautions around him following his repeated direct and indirect exposures to COVID-19.