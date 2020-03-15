Virus cases rise to 32 in NC, 4 now in Mecklenburg County

article

The CDC and state health department official say nine new coronavirus cases have brought the state's total to 32, as of Sunday morning.

Four cases are now being reported in Mecklenburg County.

The NC State Laboratory of Public Health says that now that more testing is being made available, they are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise.

President Trump said last week that the goal is to soon have local pharmacies such as CVS and RiteAid equipped to test. State labs have confirmed that their shortage on supply has led to limited testing.

There is one confirmed case in Cabarrus County and Watauga now has one confirmed case.