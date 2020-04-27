Virus-related deaths in NC top 300; more than 9,000 test positive

article

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday 312 new COVID-19 cases in the state as the total number of virus-related deaths tops 300.

Currently, 9,142 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina with 306 deaths reported.

State health officials said 473 people are hospitalized across 95 counties. More than 109,900 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count area in the state with 1,492 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 41 deaths. Wake County has the second-highest case count at 671.

Forty percent of laboratory-confirmed cases are people ranging in age from 25 to 49. Eighty-six percent of deaths in the state have been people who were 65-years-old, or older.

Sixty percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina are men.

For a further breakdown of the numbers by county and date, please click here.