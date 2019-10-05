Visiting CEO hit by stray bullet in Uptown dies

article

The CEO of an anti-Opioids company who was shot by a stray bullet while visiting Charlotte on Monday has died, Fox 46 News has learned.

John Holaday, 74, was struck by a bullet while walking in Uptown as a result of a fight that escalated between individuals near the Epicentre.

CMPD detectives with the homicide unit have charged Raheem Shacklette, 16, for the shooting of Holaday.

A resident of Bethesda, Maryland, Holaday was chairman, Founder, and CEO of DisposeRX.

"Words cannot describe the immense sadness and grief we feel in losing our leader, mentor, colleague and friend," said DisposeRx President William Simpson. "While we will continue to struggle with the senseless and tragic way in which John died, we will honor him every day in the way that we operate and represent DisposeRx. We are more committed than ever to fulfilling his dreams."

4 PEOPLE, AGES 16-20, CHARGED IN UPTOWN SHOOTING

This is now the 83rd homicide of 2019.

This remains an open investigation and we will have more on this as it comes into the newsroom.