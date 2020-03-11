Volunteer firefighters push to keep stations open

For some neighborhoods, emergency response could soon take longer. Tuesday night, Mecklenburg County commissioners debated whether to close volunteer fire departments or raise taxes.

Tuesday night during this nearly two-hour session, we heard from all six volunteer fire departments in Mecklenburg County about why they should continue serving their communities. Some say if they don’t exist, fires could be more deadly.

The sirens coupled with flashing lights: It's the signal that help is on the way. Fire fighter response times are getting better daily in Mecklenburg County, but without the help of volunteers, could that change soon?

"We cover the northern portion of Lake Wylie, southern Lake Norman as well as the i485 corridor and the northwest portion of northern Mecklenburg County," said Tommy Towner, Chief of the Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department.

At a listening session for county commissioners, volunteer firefighters came to talk about why they're a better option for the community. Right now, six departments are in question of being cut so that Charlotte fire could take over because it would be a cheaper option for taxpayers.

"Given the fact that charlotte fire is planning to build a fire station in the area where these fire departments serve, the expectation is that charlotte fire would be able to provide fire protection at a lower cost and a more efficient rate than the volunteer fire departments," County Coimmissioner George Dunlap said.

One of the major talking points in tonight's meeting was raising your taxes to cover volunteer fire departments. Some people explained the volunteers are invaluable and they don't care about paying more.

"I trust and have faith in elected and public officials to make sure the money I pay you is distributed in a manner that's consistent of what's required in my neighborhood," one Mecklenburg County neighbor said.

The reason for the possible tax increase? Volunteer fire departments are asking for more staff and more funding for miscellaneous expenses.

No vote came down from the Board of Commissioners and they aren’t entirely sure when the vote will happen, but the chairman tells me they’re finding ways to get all of this information out to the public in order to make the best decision.