Volunteers greet soldiers at Atlanta's airport headed home for holidays

Volunteers are greeting thousands of soldiers returning home for the holidays at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The USO Center is holding its annual "Operation Holiday Block Leave" Thursday morning. Volunteers told FOX 5 Atlanta more than 7,000 soldiers from areas including Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia have already made their way through the airport to their destinations.

Groups handed out snacks and warm meals to the soldiers as they arrived. Santa Claus even greeted them with warm wishes.

The USO Center at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport requests donations as it works to serve military members throughout the holiday season. They would like water, packaged cookies, and fruit. For more information on how you can donate, please call 404-761-8061.