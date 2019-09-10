Voting kicks off Tuesday for District 9 Election

The end is possibly near for who will be representing District 9 in Congress. The race is between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop.

On Monday, Bishop had the Vice President make a visit to Union County for a 'Get the Vote Out Rally,' and joined President Donald Trump on stage at a 'Keep America Great Rally' in Fayetteville as the President pushed for voters to get out and vote on Tuesday.

"The radical Democrats want to destroy everything you've gained, and it won't take that long. And that's why we need Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy. That's why we need them going down to Congress and helping," President Trump said.

Meanwhile, Democrat Dan McCready hit the ground in Fayetteville with a campaigning event of his own, and highlighted his military record on Twitter.

McCready is running in the Special Election after his first attempt in last year's election where the results were tossed out after a voter fraud investigation. In last year's race the unofficial results had his then-competitor Rep. Mark Harris in the lead.

