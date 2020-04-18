Walmart requiring all employees to wear face masks beginning Monday

article

Walmart is requiring all of its employees to wear face masks in an effort to protect both customers and team members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer announced the new policy on Friday. It reads in part,

“We will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work. This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices. We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.”

Walmart says it will provide masks to workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks. Employees may also wear their own masks if they prefer.

While the company has “evolved [their] policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” Walmart is not requiring customers to wear masks. However, it does encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.

The policy goes into effect Monday.