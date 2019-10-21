Wanted: Man accused of stealing camera equipment, electronics worth $1,200

article

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who they say is wanted for stealing camera equipment and electronics worth approximately $1,200.

Tyler Scott Reno, 23, of Statesville, is wanted for breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3 deputies were called to a home on 102 Serene Meadow Lane for the report of a burglary. The homeowner reported various electronics and camera equipment had been stolen from his residence worth about $1,200.

During the course of this investigation, detectives were able to recover about $500 worth of stolen property. Reno was also identified as a suspect.

Warrants have been obtained for Reno's arrest, deputies said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.