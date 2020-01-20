Wanted: Man robs Chester County business at gunpoint

article

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed a local business Sunday night at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Danny’s Food Mart located at 782 Pinckney Road in Chester.

As deputies got to the scene, employees said the store had been robbed by an armed man, who then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators cordoned off an area along US Highway #321, near the intersection of SC Highway #9, in search of the suspect.

The armed robbery occurred at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

SC Highway Patrol, the Chester Police Department, and a helicopter from SLED assisted in the search. Sheriff’s deputies also utilized a K-9 to track the suspect.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, the search ended with no arrest made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131. Those choosing to remain anonymous may do so, deputies said.