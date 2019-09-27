Wanted murder suspect facing additional charges, second in custody in deadly Lancaster club shooting

A wanted murder suspect is facing additional charges and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly club shooting that happened in Lancaster over the weekend.

According to investigators, Breante Deon Stevens is also responsible for the shooting death of Aaron Mastafis Harris. He faces an additional murder charge. Stevens is still at large.

Breante Stevens is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a popular Lancaster club (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office).

Antonia Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill, has also been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a Violent Crime in the shooting deaths of Henry Colvin and Harris.

Antonia Champion was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at a popular club in Lancaster (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office).

2 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED IN LANCASTER BAR SHOOTING

The shooting broke out at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster. Harris and Colvin were both killed. Four other people with injuries were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment after the shooting and four others received treatment locally for non-critical injuries. An eleventh person had minor injuries while falling in an attempt to flee the scene, officials said.

FAMILY OF SHOOTING VICTIM CALLS FOR BAR TO BE SHUT DOWN

Investigators said they learned that Champion was in possession of a handgun in Ole Skool at the time of the shootings. He was arrested Monday, September 23, 2019, and charged with Carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Firearm on Premises where Alcohol is Sold.

Champion posted bond on those charges, but the York County Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services had placed a hold on him for a probation violation.

He was transferred to and is being held at the York County Detention Center.