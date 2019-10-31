Wanted suspect leads police on chase before crashing in south Charlotte

article

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday night in south Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on East Woodlawn Road at the intersection with Old Pineville Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspect with felony warrants, to include assault. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Investigators said the driver struck another car and jumped and ran in the area of Old Pineville and Woodlawn.

The suspect, an unidentified male, was located and arrested.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.