Wanted: Woman accused of stabbing, seriously injuring northwest Charlotte man

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a woman who they said stabbed and seriously injured a man inside his northwest Charlotte home overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at a house located in the 500 block of Tansy Drive.

According to police, a man, who is in his 20s, was stabbed by a woman inside the house. CMPD said the man lives at this residence and the female suspect is a relative of another resident in the house and was staying with them in the home for a few days. Detectives are working on establishing the motive.

Police said the woman ran away from the house following the violent encounter. K-9 attempted to locate her but as of this time she has not been found.

The man was rushed to CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they expect to remain at this scene for several hours.

