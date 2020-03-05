Warren to drop out of 2020 race, setting up one-on-one showdown between Sanders, Biden

article

Elizabeth Warren reportedly is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance -- a move that could boost Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign by making him the lone progressive standard-bearer in the Democratic field.

The decision, reported by The New York Times, essentially leaves the race as a one-on-one battle between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren's move comes after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday. Moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out in the days before, boosting Biden to a delegate lead and essentially co-frontrunner status with Sanders. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, another moderate, dropped out of the race on Wednesday and endorsed Biden.

Pressure from the left swiftly grew on Warren to drop out, in order to help Sanders consolidate progressive support.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also remains in the race, but has performed poorly in the primaries.

