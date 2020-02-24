WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at Staples Center

Thousands of fans will flock Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, which was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.

Fans nationwide who were lucky enough to get tickets to the event began showing up at the venue around 8 a.m. Monday. All attendees were supposed to be seated by 9:45 a.m., however, fans were still entering Staples Center after 10 a.m.

People who attended the event received commemorative T-shirts, pins and a photo-filled program.

Beyoncé opened the ceremony with her song, "XO," as a powerful tribute honoring Kobe and Gianna.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," Beyoncé said.

She followed the number with her hit song, "Halo."

A video tribute to the song "Memories" by Maroon 5 was then broadcasted on all the monitors inside Staples Center. The video montage contained highlights from Bryant's career as well as clips of him and Gianna, who went by the nickname Gigi.

Organizers of the event have urged people without tickets to stay away from the arena.

"We hope that everybody heeds the message and they stay either in their offices, surrounded by their friends or at home with their family or loved ones, because it's going to be a very emotional memorial for that day and we want people to be able to enjoy it," Staples Center President Lee Zeidman told reporters Friday afternoon.

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: Us Expand

The Los Angeles Police Department reminded viewers on Friday that the ceremony will not be broadcasted on any of the outdoor screens outside Staples Center or the adjacent L.A. Live plaza.

Tickets for the memorial were priced at $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each, depending on their location. The prices coincide with the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, who went by the nickname, Gigi.

Proceeds for the ticket sales will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was renamed from the Mamba Sports Foundation on Feb. 13, to honor Gigi, "because there is no #24 without #2," Bryant's widow, Vanessa announced in a post on Instagram. Following the deaths of Bryant and Gigi, Vanessa announced that the foundation set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by the tragic crash.

Bryant was killed the morning of Jan. 26, when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gigi's team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure. The NTSB update included factual details, however, findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Following news of Bryant’s death, fans spontaneously swarmed Staples Center within hours of the crash, creating a massive memorial of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs. The items were removed two weeks after the crash and fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. Staples Center is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gigi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.