Watch Live: Police chasing stolen ambulance in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are in pursuit of a stolen ambulance in Philadelphia.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The ambulance is being chased by countless police officers throughout the city.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the ambulance was stolen in Northeast Philadelphia. At one point, the ambulance crashed into several police cruisers and a tow truck.

No word on injuries at this time.

