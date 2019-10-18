Water main break shuts down road in Uptown

article

A water main break has a busy road in Uptown shut down as water gushes into the street.

Charlotte Water confirms that there was a break on W. Craighead Street this afternoon. The road is shut down at N. Graham Street as the break caused the road to buckle.

Officials say the road will be closed for 6-12 hours as crews work on the repairs. Drivers are asked to use caution as traffic is rerouted in the area.

