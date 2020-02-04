Waxhaw mother a 'blubbering mess' as track members finish last lap with student who has Down syndrome

A Waxhaw mother says she was a 'blubbering mess' as fellow track members finished the last lap with her son who has Down syndrome during tryouts.

The heartwarming act of kindness happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, at the track outside Cuthbertson Middle School in Waxhaw.

Laurie Maddex says her son, Zeke, has been going to the voluntary track workouts for a few weeks, but Monday was his first track experience outside of Special Olympics.

"He’s been working his tail off trying to run this mile without stopping to walk. On the first practice, he barely made it 100 yards. He stopped to walk every 30 seconds. I was dying in the stands watching him struggle," Maddex said.

Then, something amazing happened.

During Zeke's mile run on Monday, he was coming in dead last, and the entire rest of the group ran back from the finish to cheer him on to the end.

"Something finally clicked this week and he figured out how to push through with the encouragement from the other kids and from his coaches. Zeke’s got this (track, school, LIFE IN GENERAL) in him. The rest of us need the patience and the belief in him to get him through the finish line," Maddex said.

Maddex said their family is beyond proud of their boy and the community that has rallied around him.