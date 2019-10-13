Waxhaw principal, husband arrested after domestic dispute

article

A principal at an elementary school in Waxhaw along with her husband were arrested on Saturday following a domestic dispute, police say.

Yubely Zolke, 36, is charged with simple assault. Zolke is the principal at Waxhaw Elementary School.

Her husband Brian Zolke, 35 faces charges of assault on a female as well as interfering with emergency communication.

The incident occurred on Fulton Ridge road in Indian Trail around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Yubely's bio on the Waxhaw Elementary School's website, she has two children and has been in education for 14 years.