'We can't make this stuff up': Driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate

A driver in Slidell, Louisiana was caught holding on to an "extremely expired" license plate last week.

"For those of you who like to 'switch tags,' at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!" the Slidell Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When asked about the plate, the driver apparently said..."Sorry, officer, I've been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home."

The SPD put the ancient plate in their "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" category.