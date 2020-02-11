Weapon reportedly found in yard near Harding High School

article

Multiple juvenile suspects have been detained after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a fight broke out near Harding High School Tuesday afternoon. A neighbor tells FOX 46 a weapon was found in her yard.

Officers responded to 2001 Alleghany Street for reports of a fight. Harding High School was temporarily placed on lockdown and police activity could be seen in the area by Thornton Road and Carowmore Place.

One suspect was observed by FOX 46 crews being taken into custody by police.

CMPD said the ensuing investigation will reveal the circumstances and appropriate charges to any detained.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.