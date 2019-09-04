Weather-tested residents in the Carolinas brace for Dorian

Weather-tested residents in the Carolinas were relying on past experience to determine if they were going to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian approached the coast. Some were still on the fence about leaving Tuesday, with evacuation orders going into effect Wednesday morning.

“Here we are,” said Ed Bandarovich as he strolled along sunlit Folly Beach outside of Charleston. “It’s a beautiful beach day, but who knows what tomorrow’s going to bring.”

Bandarovich, 70, recently moved to Johns Island, South Carolina, from Woodstock, NY, where he experienced the devastating inland effects of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Bandarovich said he had been ready for Sandy’s power and its heavy rains but was caught off-guard by the 75 mph (121 kph) wind gusts that swept through the area in the storm’s wake. The winds scattered debris throughout his neighborhood, turned fallen boards and branches into projectiles and knocked out his power for days, he said.

“It’s all in the preparation, in being aware of what’s going to happen, or could happen,” Bandarovich said, noting that he had boarded up his Johns Island home just in case.

Dorian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday after slamming into the Bahamas as a terrifying Category 5 storm with 185 mph (298 kph) winds.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, the storm pounded away at the islands Tuesday, devastating thousands of homes. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

The weakened storm pushed northwest at 5 mph (8 kph) with hurricane-force winds extending up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from its center. While weaker, the storm was continuing to grow in size, according to the National Hurricane Center. The threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, but Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina — and perhaps strike North Carolina — on Thursday or Friday.

"I’ve been through a lot stronger hurricanes than last year, but last year did the most devastation to this city that I’ve ever seen,” Warren Breniman said.

Breniman says he’s still feeling the effects of Florence.

"I still have a tarp on my house,” he said.

Beniman isn’t alone. Several residents experienced damage.

" We were supposed to get a roof this week but we're going to have to wait which is fine because I’m truly blessed right now compared to the people in the Bahamas,” Pamela Roghelia said.

Roghelia's roof was damaged, but she says by staying put, she was able to control some of the water damage.

"When the rain started coming in on the roof we were able to get containers, buckets and then we put the plants that needed water underneath where the leakage was coming through."

That's why she's hunkering down again.

"I don't ever leave, you know, because it's so much harder to come back in town when you leave," she said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations along the state’s 190-mile (306-kilometer) coast and turned all lanes of Interstate 26 into a one-way evacuation route heading west. Georgia officials did the same with Interstate 16 after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered coastal evacuations.

Attorney Henry Grimball, 71, said he and his wife would likely ride out Dorian in their narrow four-story home in Charleston’s downtown historic district.

“These houses have been here since 1770,” Grimball said, gesturing to the white and pastel houses dotting his neighborhood. “They’ve been through a lot.”

Grimball said he would reconsider, however, if the storm became a Category 3 or stronger hurricane: He remembers the devastation from Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Hugo slammed into South Carolina’s coast with winds gusting as high as 108 mph (174 kph) in Charleston, killing several dozen people, causing nearly $6 billion in damage and toppling a massive magnolia in Grimball’s backyard.

“It gets to be really dangerous,” he said.

Forecasters and public officials were concerned that regardless of the storm’s strength, it could dump a dangerous amount of water on the Carolinas.

In September 2018, slow-moving Hurricane Florence was only a Category 1 storm as it gradually came ashore near the border of the two states. But it dumped nearly 3 feet (1 meter) of rain in some areas, unleashing widespread flooding that left dozens dead and causing $600 million in damage. Thousands of coastal residents were evacuated before the storm.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew dumped up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in North Carolina, flooding and causing about $320 million of damage downstream in South Carolina.

Dorian could dump as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain along South Carolina’s northeastern regions, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.