Weeks after being crowned homecoming queen, teen dies from cystic fibrosis

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A community is mourning after an 18-year-old Hickory high school student passed away Tuesday.

Faith Shaw was a senior at Hickory Ridge High School. She had been battling cystic fibrosis, but sadly passed due to complications from the disease.

Faith had just been crowned homecoming queen on October 7.

“She faced death as courageously and gracefully as she lived her life, and was at complete peace letting go. She knew where she was going, was excited about her new home and said she was really looking forward to the food. One of her final requests was to make sure to keep her story going,” said Faith's mom Susan said, according to a family friend.

On Wednesday, students painted a large rock in front of Hickory Ridge High School. A candlelight vigil will be held at the high school on Friday, Nov. 15, starting at 5 p.m. The community is asked to come out to support Faith's friends and family.