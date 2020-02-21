Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion in account opening scandal

article

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve the investigations into their sales practices, which included opening accounts for millions of customers between 2012 and 2016 without their permission.

The company is accused of pressuring employees to meet unrealistic sales goals that led them to create accounts and give products to customers without their consent. The Department of Justice says employees often created false records or misused customers' identities.

The company admitted that they collected millions of dollars in fees and interest they weren't entitled to, harmed some customer's credit ratings, and unlawfully used sensitive personal information.

“This settlement holds Wells Fargo accountable for tolerating fraudulent conduct that is remarkable both for its duration and scope, and for its blatant disregard of customer’s private information. The Civil Division will continue to use all available tools to protect the American public from fraud and abuse, including misconduct by or against their financial institutions,” ” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Granston of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

The criminal investigation into Wells Fargo's activity is being resolved with a deferred prosecution agreement. This means the company will not be prosecuted during the three-year term of the agreement if they abide by all conditions, including cooperating with any further government investigations.

Wells Fargo also entered a civil settlement agreement for the creation of false bank records. The agreement falls under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) and means that the federal government can see civil penalties against the bank.

Wells Fargo also agreed to the SEC instituting a cease-and-desist. The $3 billion payment resolves all three matters and includes a $500 million civil penalty to be distributed to investors.